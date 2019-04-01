Nipsey Hussle’s Dr. Sebi documentary linked to his death by fans of the late rapper

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot dead. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Hussle was shot multiple times outside his Marathon apparel store in Crenshaw, Los Angeles. He was 33 years old.

As fans mourn the death of Nipsey Hussle, theories about his death have arisen on social media. Many fans have linked his shooting death to a Dr. Sebi documentary he was producing.

Who was Dr. Sebi?

Dr. Sebi, born Alfredo Bowman, was a Honduran herbalist who gained national attention for claiming to have found the cure for AIDS and other diseases, such as lupus and sickle cell anemia. Bowman advertised his claims on the New York Post and other outlets.

The New York State attorney general requested that Dr. Sebi remove the ad but he refused and was arrested for practicing medicine without a license and selling products not approved by the FDA and fraudulent medical claims.

During the trial, the judge reportedly asked Dr. Sebi to bring in a patient who could testify that he had cured them. He provided 70 patients and beat the case.

Nipsey Hussle’s death conspiracy

Nipsey Hussle revealed that he was producing a documentary on Dr. Sebi’s 1995 trial in New York for putting an advertisement in a newspaper that he found the cure for AIDS.

The late rapper and entrepreneur told the hosts of the radio show that he used Dr. Sebi’s products and spoke to his wife. The long-standing conspiracy is that the government played a role in Dr. Sebi’s death and now Nipsey Hussle’s death to protect the profits of the pharmaceutical industry.

This isn’t a coincidence! Nipsey Hussle was working on a documentary that will narrate Dr. Sebi’s Trial in 1985. Dr. Sebi claimed that he could cure AIDS & was allegedly executed by way of U.S. Medical Corporations because his AIDS remedy would take away from their own profits. pic.twitter.com/rqrvaeSbAi — Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) April 1, 2019

AINT NO GANG MEMBER IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY BOLD ENOUGH TO STEP IN THE HEART OF THE 60S AND SHOOT A REAL REP IN BROAD DAYLIGHT THIS GOVERNMENT SHIT USE YOUR BRAIN — . (@Laflaree7) March 31, 2019

The feds killed Nipsy! He was filming a documentary about Sebi… he’s had that store for 2 YEARS! Nah this got the GOVERNMENT written all over it 🗣💯 He was gone expose them so they got to him first open ya eyes, don’t let them convince y’all a gang did this cause they didnt 💯 — Blue's Clues🥰🐾💙 (@blasianbluee) April 1, 2019

This isn’t a coincidence! Left eye from TLC died in a car “accident” after trying to bring Dr.Sebi’s name to light and now nipsey randomly gets shot 6 times in his own hood at his own store? Stay fucking woke https://t.co/pvmeFkxTns — Wink🗡 (@LordWinkins) March 31, 2019

Many fans have slammed the theory that Nipsey’s death was gang-related as the rapper has participated in anti-violence campaigns among his many efforts to curb gang violence in his community.

We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad https://t.co/rcGtvw9c6L — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019

The 33-year-old was a member of the Rollin 60’s Neighborhood Crips gang.

Nipsey Hussle is survived by his two children Kross and Emani.