Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm: How old is she and when is her birthday?

Madison LeCroy has made several waves on Season 6 of Southern Charm. She one of the newer girls on the cast, but she has had ties to them for years.

In fact, Madison LeCroy is the one who takes care of Patricia Altschul’s hair. There was also a previous connection to Naomie Olindo as well. So while many Southern Charm viewers didn’t know who she was, the cast did.

Season 6 of Southern Charm has been intense for Madison LeCroy. She is the on and off girlfriend of Austen Kroll. The other guys aren’t huge fans of hers, with Shep Rose and Craig Conover being opposed to their friend’s relationship with her.

Most recently, Madison LeCroy was caught calling out Shep for giving Danni chlamydia while the cast was on their trip. She told them Austen was the one who told her, and both Southern Charm cast members were mortified and adamantly deny that was ever the case.

Also discussed on the trip was the relationship between Austen and Madison LeCroy. She has a child from a previous relationship and he revealed he may not be ready to settle down and be a role model for him.

When she called him out about being 32 years old and not being ready to commit, Southern Charm viewers wondered how old she is as well. It turns out, Madison LeCroy is also 32. She recently celebrated her birthday in June. Her official birthday is on June 16, 1987.

It looks like there will be plenty more of Madison LeCroy as the rest of the Southern Charm Season 6 continues.

Southern Charm airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.