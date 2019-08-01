Southern Charm: What is chlamydia and who is accused of having it?

Southern Charm viewers heard more than they bargained for on the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show. After Shep and Madison argued on the sofa, she took aim with a pretty heavy accusation, claiming that Shep gave Danni chlamydia.

Austen and Madison have been on and off again throughout this season of Southern Charm. As they were all on the cast trip, it was clear that Shep was not fond of the two reconciling. His opinion on her relationship with Austen bothered Madison and that is what started the ball rolling on the confrontation.

Madison accused Shep of giving Danni chlamydia. Craig was also in the room when the insult went flying and the shock that the Southern Charm cast members had on their face was reflective of what viewers at home were likely thinking.

The claim that Shep gave Danni chlamydia is being denied by both parties. She was horrified that Madison would say that about her, let alone in a room with other people. Austen was the one who told her that rumor, which she, in turn, threw in the Southern Charm cast members’ faces while cameras rolled.

So, what is chlamydia?

Essentially, chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease. Women can get it in their rectum, throat, or cervix while men can get it in their rectum, throat, and urethra. There are often no symptoms when a person is first infected and it can be spread even when symptoms aren’t present.

Chlamydia can be treated and cured with antibiotics, but a person can contract it again if they have unprotected sex (in any form) with someone who has the infection.

Left untreated, chlamydia can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease in women, which can damage the fallopian tubes and potentially cause infertility. While it is curable, it’s a serious STD that is very common.

Throwing out an accusation like this in a group setting among friends and in a way that will eventually be shown to the public is reckless. Austen and Madison both showed who they were last night on Southern Charm and viewers are interested to see where this goes moving forward.

Southern Charm airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.