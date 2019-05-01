Love After Lockup tour: Michael Simmons wants to meet fans

Love After Lockup Season 2 garnered a lot of attention. A spin-off Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup is coming as well and with that, some of the cast members are branching out toward a career in the realm of reality television.

Michael Simmons and his wife Sarah were part of a love triangle on Season 2 of Love After Lockup. Viewers learned he had a girlfriend named Megan who was planning to marry him upon his release.

This storyline was easily one of the most talked about across the entire series.

Is Michael Simmons going on tour?

Since Love After Lockup ended, Michael Simmons has been trying to get fans hyped about him and his sister. Being famous appears to be the goal and he has secured a manager for booking.

Motivational speaking and meet and greets are on the list of things viewers and fans can book in regards to Michael Simmons. In fact, he put up an Instagram post about contacting his manager and letting her know which cities his fans live in.

What will the Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup update be about?

Right now, viewers are anxiously waiting for an update about where Michael, Sarah, and Megan stand now. The fact there is still a love triangle is mindblowing to Love After Lockup fans.

Sarah welcomed a second child with Michael, which will be addressed within the spin-off. It appears as though the two are no longer together but are working on co-parenting their daughters. As for where Megan fits into all of this, only time will tell.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup begins June 14 on WEtv.