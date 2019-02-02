Leslie Holden: Woman arrested with Bow Wow is girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie [Mugshots]

Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie documented their troubled relationship on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. Pic credit: WEtv

By now it’s known that Bow Wow was arrested in Atlanta early on Saturday morning. A woman was arrested along with him and reports indicated that her name is Leslie Holden, making many wonder who that might be.

It turns out that Leslie Holden is none other than Kiyomi Leslie, Bow Wow’s on-again, off again girlfriend who was featured on the most recent season of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

As Monsters & Critics reported, Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, and Leslie Holden were both arrested after police responded to a call about a domestic dispute at a Midtown Atlanta apartment at around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The initial call to police was made by Leslie Holden, who reported that Bow Wow had assaulted her. When police showed up, Bow Wow told them that Holden had assaulted him.

Both parties are said to have sustained light injuries from the alleged fight and were treated at a local hospital before being taking to the Fulton County Jail for processing. So far, neither of them has commented on the altercation.

When the story broke, news outlets reported the woman as being Leslie Holden with no mention of Kiyomi Leslie, the woman who has been dating Bow Wow over the course of the last year.

At least some of Bow Wow’s injuries are apparent in the mugshot taken during processing. He has long scratches across his forehead and smaller scratches under each eye.

Update: Mugshots Released of Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie After Fight https://t.co/cjIDndGdhv — …. (@IGoByJORDAN) February 2, 2019

The Shade Room were the first to confirm that Leslie Holden and Kiyomi Leslie were one and the same, and when mugshots of the two were released there was no doubt that the woman pictured is Kiyomi.

Kiyomi and Bow Wow broke up while filming Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta together. There were even rumors that she left the rapper and was moving on with Young MA.

Bow Wow and Kiyomi reconciled back in December 2018, but it looks like their reunion may be short-lived after this arrest. It’s not known why the couple started their reported fight.