Lauren Swanson slammed as ‘whiny’ and ‘annoying’ after Counting On airs

Lauren Swanson was featured prominently on Counting On last night, causing several viewers to lash out about the way she behaved. Was the reality star just worried about carrying this pregnancy, or was she just being overly whiny and dramatic?

Both Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar were worried about her getting pregnant so quickly after their miscarriage. Their first baby was conceived shortly after they were married, and just days after they announced their news to the families, Lauren suffered a miscarriage.

During their ultrasound on Counting On, they received news that everything. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar desired to find out the sex of their baby and held a gender reveal following their results being delivered. They announced then that her name would be Bella Milagro.

While all of this was airing, Lauren Swanson was being slammed on social media. She came across as extra needy and cautious about this pregnancy.

At one point, Lauren revealed that the couple almost lost this baby. Neither she nor Josiah Duggar elaborated but at one point, it was said that she had a difficult pregnancy.

The reaction to Lauren Swanson and her mannerisms and statements was shocking to some viewers as well. It seemed one side was criticizing her every move while the other was praising her strength and compassion as she travels with grace through life.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson welcomed Bella Milagro last month. The couple is adjusting to life with a newborn and working on enjoying her now that she has arrived. Both Lauren and Josiah have shared photos on Instagram praising the other as they work into the role of being a parent.

A new season of life has begun for this couple. Lauren Swanson is enjoying being a mom to little Bella and Josiah Duggar is protecting his two girls.

