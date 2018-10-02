Lauren Duggar age: How old is Josiah Duggar’s wife?

Josiah Duggar married Lauren Swanson back in June and since then, fans have been wondering about the couple. Their wedding special aired last night as the season finale of Counting On and it gave fans an inside look at who the couple is.

Lauren Swanson became Lauren Duggar on June 30, 2018. It has been just over three months of wedded bliss for the couple and now, Counting On fans want to know when there will be a baby announcement. If they stick to Duggar tradition, Lauren should fall pregnant at any time now.

As of now, Lauren Duggar is 19 years old. She was born on May 18, 1999, and is the oldest of nine children. Her parents are Dwain and Laura Swanson and they belong to the same religious organization as the Duggars.

News of the courtship between Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson was announced earlier this year with their engagement being confirmed just two months later. Everything happened incredibly quickly, and within three months of announcing their engagement, the couple tied the knot.

Rumors have been swirling about whether or not Lauren Duggar is expecting her first child yet. They have been married for just over three months and so far, it appears they are enjoying married life together.

Counting On is currently over for the season but it is expected to return in early 2019 on TLC.