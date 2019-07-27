Kylie Jenner finally unfollows Jordyn Woods on Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been estranged for a while now, but the pair put the final nail in the coffin when Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram. In today’s social media world, that means it’s totally over, kaput, done.

No one knows quite what the inciting incident was that finally led Kylie to hit that delete button, but it does seem like it might have to do with the fact that Jordyn was caught partying with another one of Khloe Kardashian’s exes.

Earlier this year, Jordyn Woods admitted to kissing Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson while he and Khloe were still very much on. The fallout from this has been tremendous and even included Kylie and Jordyn’s iconic friendship to bottom out.

The pair were even living together, and Jordyn’s had to find her own digs and make her own way in life since then. And she had to do it without the famous Kar-Jenner family helping keep her afloat.

Kylie Jenner recently went on a girls’ trip to celebrate the launch of her brand: Kylie Skin. Jordyn was noticeably absent from the experience. Both girls have been quietly mourning their friendship and haven’t spoken much about it publicly.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns this fall.