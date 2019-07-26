Jordyn Woods caught partying with Khloe Kardashian’s ex again!

Jordyn Woods is already on the outs with the Kar-Jenner family for hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. So, evidently, she’s decided to go for broke and just hang out with all of the Kardashian-Jenner exes. Why not, though? She’s only got one life to live.

While TMZ posted a video of Jordyn partying with NBA-er James Harden, the reality is a bit less scandalous. In the original drama, Jordyn hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, while the pair were in a relationship and still attempting to heal from him cheating on her previously.

James Harden isn’t Khloe’s baby daddy and the pair have been split for a while now. And according to TMZ, it doesn’t look like the pair had exchanged messages previously and decided to hook up at “da club.” Instead, it’s obvious that they ran into one another and got a little bit friendly.

Jordyn didn’t go home with James, so it doesn’t appear the pair hooked up, or did anything besides what was seen in public.

But of course, Jordyn’s going to take some heat for this, especially since almost the entirety of the end of season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians focused on Khloe’s meltdown after discovering Tristan and Jordyn’s tryst.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus.