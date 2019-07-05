Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, spotted near her LA home — Is a reunion in the works?

Recently, it was reported that Tristan Thompson was trying to find his way back into ex, Khloe Kardashian’s life. While on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe made it clear that she wasn’t interested in a reunion after he cheated on her twice, he was spotted near her Topanga Canyon home. This has some fans wondering if the pair are working things out.

Khloe had previously stated that she would only be speaking to him in order to co-parent their daughter, True. But with reports that his efforts have left Khloe “confused,” his visit to her ‘hood might confirm that the pair, are, indeed trying to work things out.

The pair’s messy break-up was caught on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras, and aired in two parts this past week. For the uninitiated, Tristan has cheated on Khloe not once, but twice, and both in pretty horrible ways.

The first time was when Khloe was nine months pregnant with their daughter, and the second was with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Of course, since the pair share a daughter, they’ll have to be around one another at some point, but perhaps these photos are proof that the pair might try for a round three.