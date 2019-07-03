Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together? Basketball player is allegedly working to get KUWTK star back into his life

If you watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you know that Khloe Kardashian made it very clear she’s not interested in getting back with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

The NBA player, and father of her daughter, True, has allegedly been trying to worm his way back into her life. But the basketball star has cheated on Khloe not once, but twice now. Once when she was nine months pregnant.

The second time he cheated on her, it was with her little sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

While Khloe firmly declared she wasn’t interested in seeing Tristan again (or dating at all), it seems old habits die hard. The reality star is allegedly “confused” over what’s best for her daughter.

“He’s really keen to show her he’s changed, though – he’s even buying a big ‘family’ house near Khloé’s LA home so he can have True to stay more often, and saying he’d do anything to put things right. Khloé’s torn,” a source told the Metro.

On the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Tristan was seen messaging Khloe non-stop, so it wouldn’t surprise fans if there was at least some truth to this story.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan have commented on the state of their relationship recently.