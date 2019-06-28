Khloe Kardashian opens up about when she’ll be ready to date again

Khloe Kardashian posted an Instagram pic that made some people believe she’s fallen in love again, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently revealed that she’s in no place to date following the Tristan and Jordyn cheating scandal.

She took the time to speak to Entertainment Tonight, revealing this morning that dating isn’t on her mind at the moment.

She revealed in her interview, “I’m so fine not dating right now. I’ve never really put that much pressure on dating. Whoever you are in a room with, that you connect with and there’s chemistry, then that’s who you should date. But I’m just not even in that headspace, but you never know what will happen.”

Both Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are single, something that both of the moms are enjoying. As the pair share a close bond, it’s likely another thing they can come together over.

She also said that she’s currently working on her “personal growth,” and says that she’s in a good place despite the awful cheating scandal.

“I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission,” she revealed.

Khloe will be appearing in the third season of her show Revenge Body, which premieres on July 7. She’ll also appear on her ex-brother-in-law’s show Flip it Like Disick, which premieres August 4.