Khloe Kardashian posts to Instagram about being in love in wake of airing of cheating scandal, fans lose it

If you’ve been even loosely following the Kardashian clan, you’ll know Khloe Kardashian was cheated on by her man, Tristan Thompson, not once but twice. And not only that, but in the most heinous of ways.

Firstly, her baby daddy cheated on her while she was nine months pregnant. Then, he had the nerve to cheat on her again, but this time, with close family friend Jordyn Woods.

So, obviously, fans were pretty shaken when they saw Khloe post the lyrics to Elvis’ smash hit, “Fools Rush In.”

The announcement comes smack in the middle of a two-part episode about the fallout from Tristan’s latest cheating scandal, so fans are even more worried about the mom of one.

“🎶 but I can’t help falling in love with you 🎶,” Khloe wrote under a lyric from the famous hit.

Fans were quick to hit the deck with some advice on how Khloe should be living her life.

“Stay single for a long while. You need to find a man you can trust and that deserves you. Don’t settle for anything less than what you should have,” one wrote.

“That’s why it’s good to be wise,” another chimed in.

“So don’t rush in! I’m guessing you want a sibling for your daughter w another father!” a third commented.

Several stated they hoped the lyrics were about her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

“#Khloe&Lamar4ever,” a fan not-so-subtly commented.

Will Khloe be debuting her new man sometime soon? Only time will tell.

Catch the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday at 9/8c on E!