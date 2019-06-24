See Khloe Kardashian finally lose it over Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

Fans of the Kardashians have already known that Khloe Kardashian caught her man cheating on her with long-time family friend, Jordyn Woods. But the drama is finally playing out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it’s getting pretty juicy.

In the last episode, we saw the family find out that Tristan Thompson, NBA player and Khloe’s baby daddy, was cheating on Khloe with Kylie’s BFF. Predictably, emotions were high as the family came to terms with it.

In the season finale which airs this coming Sunday, Khloe finally lets loose and doesn’t hold anything back.

In the clip from E!, Khloe can be heard screaming, “These f–king bitches think they can f–k our men!” into the phone while her friend holds her back.

Tearfully, Khloe tells everyone that she’s not just a TV show, that what’s happening to her is real and there are real life consequences for both Khloe and her daughter, True.

At one point, Khloe blamed the dissolution of her family on Jordyn Woods, which many fans called unfair since Tristan has had a habit of being unfaithful. However, you can see her in the video telling someone that her family is now ruined.

If you want to catch all the drama, head over to E! on Sunday to see the season finale!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!