Kevin Hart sex tape video: Model Montia Sabbag suing for $60 million over claims star was in on leak

Kevin Hart is being sued for $60 million by model Montia Sabbag over allegations he helped secretly record a sex tape of the pair together.

She claims the actor and comedian conspired with a friend to film the sexual encounter in a Las Vegas hotel room in August 2017.

Kevin Hart and Montia Sabbag: What happened?

Hart, who was married to Eniko Parrish at the time, is claimed to have had sex with Sabbag three times after they reportedly met at Marquee Nightclub before heading back to the Cosmopolitan Hotel suite.

There it’s claimed Hart and J.T. Jackson, a friend of the star, conspired together to film a four-minute and 47-second sex tape video which it’s said showed Sabagg naked from the waist down, and which was later posted online.

After TMZ first broke the story, Hart made a public apology to his wife over his “bad error of judgment”. He also claimed that he was a victim of his friend recording the incident and trying to extort him, claiming nobody should profit from his mistake.

Hart provided details to authorities regarding interactions he’d had with people throughout the night who it was claimed may have been involved.

J.T. Jackson, who denied the allegations, was charged with two counts of extortion for allegedly trying to use the sex video to get money from Hart.

The latest lawsuit against Kevin Hart

This new lawsuit from Sabagg alleges that Hart allowed his friend into the Vegas hotel room to set up recording equipment prior to the encounter.

She’s suing for $60 million for “intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy,” according to a new TMZ report.

Sabagg is claiming that Hart helped set up the sex extortion video in an attempt to gain more publicity for himself ahead of a comedy tour. As of the time of writing, TMZ claimed that Hart’s representatives had yet to respond to their inquiries about the situation.

Earlier this month, Hart hit the headlines after suffering serious injuries in a car accident. He was a passenger in his own vehicle when it veered off the road, then tumbled down an embankment in California.

Both the actor and driver required surgery at hospital for their injuries. Hart is said to have finally left the hospital and is able to walk but will need months of rehabilitation before he can return to work.

The comedian is also currently involved in another legal battle with his ex-business partners, iGo Marketing & Entertainment. They’ve been seeking a judgment that the actor/comedian pay them commissions they’re owed for securing his 2015 celebrity tie-in and marketing deal with Rally Healthcare.