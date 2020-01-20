Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons reunite? KUWTK star tries to keep romance undercover

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kendall Jenner, out of all the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) stars, has a history of trying to keep her romances private.

But with the paparazzi faithfully following Kendall, she has repeatedly faced challenges in protecting her dating life. The latest rumors result from the evidence that the supermodel has reunited with once upon a time boyfriend Ben Simmons.

The last time that the KUWTK star and her NBA star love interest were seen together was during New Year’s Eve, according to Hollywood Life. But Kendall has succeeded in keeping any dates since far, far away from the paparazzi’s lenses until now.

Kendall Jenner seen kissing Ben Simmons on New Year’s Eve

Following their New Year’s Eve date, Jenner and Simmons had not been seen in public for several weeks. And all the publicity that accompanied that date, however, may have caused them to renew their efforts to keep their romance on the down low.

To ring out the New Year, the duo headed to a restaurant on a rooftop. Ben even rented it out to attempt to keep his date with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians model private.

That location, Attico, is known in Philadelphia for its holiday party packages. Per the rooftop restaurant’s party code, Kendall dressed up in a blazer frock and heels. But prior to that date, the two hadn’t been seen anywhere near each other since two weeks prior in mid-December, when Jenner headed to Ben’s basketball game.

Now there’s new evidence that Jenner and Simmons are reunited and their romance is on.

Kendall Jenner slips on shades for quiet brunch date with ex

Wearing sunglasses, Kendall joined Ben for a relaxed brunch in New York City on Sunday. Bring on the hoodies and dress-down attire.

The brunch date took place in Tribeca. Their attire was a dramatic contrast to that New Year’s Eve date night, but even sweatshirts with hoods couldn’t hide the two stars.

Helping to out rather than hide their renewed romance, Simmons put several symbols on Kendall’s Instagram recently.

However, the two allegedly ended their romance in Spring 2019. Jenner was even seen appearing to date Gigi Hadid’s little brother, Anwar. But now the new evidence indicates that Kendall and Ben have reunited.