Joy-Anna Duggar reveals Austin Forsyth is a certified EMT as he helps in Bahamas

Austin Forsyth has been a bit of a mystery since marrying Joy-Anna Duggar. Counting On fans got to see some of their courtship and have followed their lives. However, there are some things about the Duggar husband that some fans didn’t know.

A few of the Duggar siblings headed down to the Bahamas to help with relief after the devastation that Hurricane Dorian left. Jana Duggar, John-David Duggar, James Duggar, and Jason Duggar joined Nathan and Lawson Bates as they headed there on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that Austin Forsyth was also part of the team.

He traveled alongside her sister and brothers and the Bates men to help the people who need assistance. When she shared the news, a fan questioned Austin’s qualifications. Joy replied, revealing Austin is a certified EMT.

Not only was his EMT status a surprise to some Counting On fans, but it was also baffling. For so long, Austin Forsyth has been hyped up for flipping houses and turning a profit.

He was working on rehabbing homes and flipping them before marrying Joy-Anna Duggar. The two are currently working on a similar business together.

It is unclear how long the team will be in the Bahamas as of now. They left on Tuesday, and reports indicate they had landed safely.

There have been minimal photos shown of the team, but Lawson Bates did make a video when they landed in the Bahamas and shared it on social media. A few photos have also been shared by the disaster relief team as well.

Joy-Anna Duggar asked for prayers for the team and the people affected by Hurricane Dorian. The team was one of the first on the scene following the devastation, and as the days go by, the need will continue to grow.