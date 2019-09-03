Duggar siblings head to Bahamas to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery

The Duggar family has sent help to the Bahamas. As the country watches the devastation that was left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, relief teams from all over are headed to the country to help.

A country that was once a tourist attraction is now under plenty of water and leveled in areas.

Mission trips aren’t uncommon for the Duggars. This time, Jana and her twin brother, John-David are currently in the Bahamas along with James and Jason Duggar.

The four family members took off earlier today and have landed safely at their destination.

John-David Duggar being away from pregnant wife, Abby Grace Burnett has struck some fans as odd. The couple is expecting their first child, just announcing the news last month.

Now, he has joined three of his siblings to help the people of the Bahamas as they recover from complete devastation.

Serving has always been highlighted by the Duggar family. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard lived in Central America for quite some time. They were there to help the people know God and to provide assistance in a semi-dangerous area.

While they are the only couple who has lived in a place they helped, the other Duggar siblings have gone other places on short trips to help.

On Instagram, the Duggar family shared the news that Jana, John-David, James, and Jason were headed to help with Hurricane Dorian relief.

The photo showed some of the siblings before they left, though Jana was nowhere to be seen. It is unclear if she is the only woman headed down with the team, but it looks like that may be the case.

Details about how long the Duggar siblings will be in the Bahamas haven’t been shared. The damage is extensive and it likely won’t be a quick recovery. Fans have sent well wishes for the team as they begin helping people who have lost everything.