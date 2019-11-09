Joy-Anna Duggar questioned about why she brings Gideon to work with her and Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been through a lot over the last six months. They have put their lives on display, leaving it open to public opinion.

From working together to demo houses and flip them to spending time hunting with family, Joy-Anna and Austin have kept busy. Recently, she gushed over her husband and their work on social media, leading followers to praise the couple for their dedication to hard work.

Earlier this week, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a photo of Gideon and shared that it is harder to work with him now that he is curious and into everything. He turned one earlier this year, and things have been changing for them as they learn what his next moves are.

One follower asked why Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth brought him to work with them. Of course, they likely didn’t know that they work for themselves and renovate and flip homes for a living. Sometimes, they are living on the property in a camper and are working at the same time.

Duggar tradition usually allows women to stay home and raise the children while the men go out and work. Well, the men usually work for the car lot, as Counting On viewers learned this season. Most of the Duggar boys are involved there somehow. Austin Forsyth has worked on flipping houses since before marrying Joy-Anna Duggar, so it makes sense that he continued that.

There was no response to the follower who questioned why Joy-Anna Duggar brought Gideon to work. Most of the fan base already knows, and after the tragic few months, there is no energy left to fight the trolls.

Joy-Anna is enjoying life and celebrating the new additions to the family coming this month despite the reminder that her baby girl would be due as well.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.