Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson: Twitter reacts wildly to latest Kardashian cheating drama, Jason Lee says it’s true

It looks like Khloe Kardashian is done with Tristan Thompson for good after reports that he was creeping with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods over the weekend.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been dropping hints about a broken heart for days now but after the latest news, she’s seemingly confirmed the break up as Twitter tears Jordyn and Tristan to shreds.

When it comes to protecting Khloe’s heart, her fans have no chill. We learned that the last time Tristan got mixed up in a massive cheating scandal just days before Khloe gave birth.

This time is no different and with claims that it was Kylie’s BFF hooking up with Khloe’s man, KUWTK fans are doing double duty as they take aim at both accused cheaters.

While many are mad at Tristan and sharing their sympathy with Khloe about the unfortunate situation, others are having a field day making jokes about Jordyn, who many think made the biggest mistake of her life.

After all, Jordyn Woods is Kylie Jenner’s roommate, she also appeared frequently in Life of Kylie in 2017 and she has a makeup collab with her bestie. That could all come crashing to an end or at least that’s what a lot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans seem to think.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter about Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson was cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods pic.twitter.com/8Kk7tYkoIN — Ray (@rayray808s) February 19, 2019

There is nobody more cancelled than Tristan Thompson. And I hate the term “cancelled” but bitch, it applies. — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) February 20, 2019

jordyn woods and tristan thompson on their way to the homeless shelter pic.twitter.com/2n5f7zaMgI — ﾟ･:*｡(ꈍᴗꈍ)ε｀*)~｡*:･ﾟ (@ariesthoms) February 19, 2019

Lmao Jordyn Woods is about to be blackballed from the Kardashian family for hooking up with Third Trimester Tristan Thompson. This is the kind of shit me and Kris Jenner live for — Brooke (@broooookieeeeee) February 19, 2019

Good afternoon to everyone except Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) February 19, 2019

It’s safe to say that, at least right now, Twitter hates Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson. Here’s more:

Jordyn woods hooking up with Tristan Thompson while still being kylies best friend pic.twitter.com/mnr8FEewCr — cheergasam sigh (@believe_swaggy_) February 19, 2019

Jordyn explaining why she was caught leaving Tristan Thompson’s house at 7am pic.twitter.com/6KuvwWUrhO — Bryan of House Stark (@torpedobryan) February 20, 2019

Tristan Thompson after Khloe caught him cheating again for the 500th time pic.twitter.com/U0w61eUgJ0 — ScHoolBoy T (@MT_Prxphet) February 19, 2019

Apparently, even Khloe Kardashian is following this story on social media right now.

OMG OMG OMG. Khloe confirmed the Tristan Thompson/ Jordyn Woods story 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Sv39A8vKWb — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) February 19, 2019

Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked confirms Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson story

Those following the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal believe Khloe’s response to Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked is confirmation. Malika also commented on the post, seemingly confirming that it was true.

I'm going to let Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee explain why Khloe, Tristan, Jordyn, & Kylie are all currently trending..

(Please note: #KUWTK's ratings were down last season. I believe, Kris Jenner's fingerprints are all over this)😂 pic.twitter.com/Ciei14jyXz — KevinNoel (@KevinNoel) February 20, 2019

To top it all off, Jason has even made a new video, as seen above, confirming that the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson story is a fact and that one of his writers was there. He also confirms that Jordyn left his house at 7 a.m. the next morning.