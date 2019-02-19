Jordyn Woods cheating with Tristan Thompson? Kylie Jenner’s BFF reportedly other woman causing Khloe Kardashian break up

The Kardashian rumor mill has been rumbling about a possible break up for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson earlier this week. Now the story is getting even messier after claims that Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods may have been the other woman that came between them.

Multiple outlets reported that Tristan Thompson was seen out on Valentine’s Day without Khloe Kardashian even though he flew to L.A. to spend the holiday with her and their daughter True. However, he was spotted out later that night alone and some even claimed that he was seen flirting with other women.

Fast forward to Sunday night and Tristan was reportedly spotted out without Khloe again, this time at a house party. According to TMZ, it was at this house party that Tristan was accused of hooking up with another woman, Kylie Jenners best friend Jordyn Woods.

Sources at the party have reported that Jordyn and Tristan were allegedly caught cuddling and later in the night, making out.

News of the latest Tristan Thompson cheating accusations is said to have put Khloe Kardashian over the edge. Multiple sources report that Khloe and Tristan have broken up for good this time.

In the wake of claims that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, the Cleveland Cavaliers star has already spoken out. According to E! Online, as news spread about the possible Khloe and Tristan break up, the accused NBA star tweeted and then deleted, “FAKE NEWS.”

Tristan Thompson seemingly denied he cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, tweeting out "FAKE NEWS," then deleting it. 👀 pic.twitter.com/tpNQAfNUMS — Floor8 (@Floor8Official) February 19, 2019

Jordyn Woods, who is incredibly close to Kylie Jenner and her family, has remained silent since reports of her alleged makeout session with Tristan surfaced. Kylie has also been unusually quiet on social media as well.

Some think Khloe has been throwing hints about a possible break up on Instagram for days now. She hasn’t come right out and confirmed a split from Tristan yet though.

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are aware, when a crisis affects a member of the family, they go silent. That’s very likely what is going on right now if Tristan Thompson really did cheat on Khloe with Kylie’s best friend.