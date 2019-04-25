John Singleton, Boyz N the Hood director, in coma after suffering stroke

Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton, 51, is in a coma at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a “major stroke,” according to an application on Thursday to a California Superior Court for temporary conservatorship filed by his mother Sheila Ward.

A temporary conservator is a person appointed by a court to take care of another person’s health and personal financiers, and make decisions on their behalf when they are unable to do it themselves.

The application by Singleton’s mother Sheila to be her son’s temporary conservator comes after the Boyz N Hood director’s family announced late last week that the 51-year-old director and screenwriter had been hospitalized after suffering what was then reported to be a”mild” stroke.

New details from his mother’s application for temporary conservatorship show that the stroke, which happened on April 17, was a “major” incident that left him in a coma.

THR is also reporting that part of new details that emerged from the application was that Singleton was involved in multiple projects at the time he suffered a stroke. He was also due to sign a settlement agreement at the end of the month.

According to the papers filed by Ward, there was an urgent need to appoint a conservator to manage Singleton’s personal and business affairs to prevent financial loss that could result from failure to sign the lucrative settlement agreement.

When it was first reported last week that Singleton was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, many celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Mark Wahlberg, and Viola Davis, took to social media to show their support and wish the director and screenwriter a speedy recovery.

Praying for John Singleton! ❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/XzvC4P4UHx — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 20, 2019

Saying prayers for my brother John Singleton today. 🙏❤️🙏 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 20, 2019

Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neYNnRFmX4 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) April 20, 2019

Praying for film director, John Singleton, who has reportedly been hospitalized w/a stroke. This photo is of lunch in NOLA at Essence Fest a couple of years ago. He has also attended NAN LA events. His noteworthy “Boyz n the Hood” & other work earned his stature in the industry. pic.twitter.com/eI7sZsvTUV — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 21, 2019

And he’s rocking the marathon!! That’s what’s up. Good and healing light and energy sending his way! — crazy artist (@thekkkiswhack) April 25, 2019

Sending love and quick recovery to director John Singleton who suffered a stroke. 👊❤️ — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) April 20, 2019

Singleton is the first black director to receive an Academy Award nomination. He was nominated for his debut 1991 feature film Boyz N the Hood, a movie that followed the lives of young men in South L.A.

The movie starred Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lawrence Fishburne, and Angela Bassett.

He was also the youngest movie-maker to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Director category

He is known for other major works, including Poetic Justice (1993), Higher Learning (1995), Shaft (2000), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), and Four Brothers (2005).

The court papers filed by Sheila Ward valued Singleton’s estate at about $1.4 million, according to Time.