Director John Singleton hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Director and screenwriter John Singleton, 51, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

“According to our sources, the legendary John Singleton is in the hospital after suffering a stroke,” wrote blogger and columnist B. Scott who broke the news early on Saturday. “His condition is unknown at this time, but we’re sending prayers his way. We’ll keep you updated with any significant developments.”

Singleton was hospitalized on Friday night. According to TMZ, a family member said that Singleton had just flown back to the U.S. from Costa Rica when he checked himself into the hospital. He was reportedly suffering weakness in this leg.

Several of John Singleton’s celebrity friends, including Snoop Dogg, also took to social media to confirm the report.

Prayers up for @SHAFT6816 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) April 20, 2019

Prayers up Ya'll. I just woke up & heard director John Singleton had a stroke. We still need you Sir, please fight it & bounce back.😢 — P.M. Dawn (@OfficialPMDawn) April 20, 2019

Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neYNnRFmX4 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) April 20, 2019

Sending love and quick recovery to director John Singleton who suffered a stroke. 👊❤️ — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) April 20, 2019

Prayers up for my brother John Singleton 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 20, 2019

John Singleton is a wonderful human. Get well! — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) April 20, 2019

Doctors later said that the stroke was mild and that he was undergoing tests, treatment and rehab.

John Singleton is best known for directing the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood (1991), starring Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Laurence Fishburne, Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Angela Bassett, and Regina King.

He directed an episode of The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (2016). He also directed at least one episode each of Empire (TV series 2015 – ), Billions (TV 2016 – ) and Rosewood (2015- 2017).

He directed Poetic Justice (1993), Higher Learning (1995), Shaft (2000), Baby Boy (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), Four Brothers (2005), and Rosewood (1997).

Singleton also directed Michael Jackson’s music video, Remember the Time (1992).

John Singleton was the youngest filmmaker to get nominated for Oscar Award in the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories.

Singleton is divorced and has four grown children.