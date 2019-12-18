Jill Duggar slammed for being on the ‘struggle bus’ after complaining about her kids

Jill Duggar shared flowers her husband, Derick Dillard, bought for her on Instagram with a little tidbit about her day. Revealing that it was a tough one with Israel and Samuel, the reality star opened the door for criticism.

There were plenty of supportive comments but one follower called Jill Duggar out for being on the “struggle bus.” Having two kids appears to be overwhelming for the stay-at-home mom, something that has been noted among fans.

Many came to her defense, slamming the commenter for “mom shaming” Jill Duggar. This isn’t the first time that the former Counting On star has shared her frustrations about raising her two young sons. She is with them all day, every day, and sometimes, a break is needed.

Viewers have been wondering whether Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard would be expanding their family, but it looks like it might already be complete. There are a few siblings who have at least two or more children at this point and a few others who have at least one and are planning to expand their brood.

The relationship between Jill Duggar and her parents has been rumored to be estranged in recent months. She has praised her mother-in-law on social media for the things she has done for her kids but hasn’t said much about Jim Bob or Michelle Duggar. They didn’t spend Thanksgiving at the Duggar compound, instead choosing a Friendsgiving.

Jill Duggar doesn’t seem to have a lot of support in raising her two young children. Growing up, she had to help with the younger siblings, so one would think wrangling two children would come fairly easy to the Duggar daughter.

That is not the case, and now that she put her frustrations out to the public, she is getting slammed for not being able to cope with raising two little boys.