Jill Duggar slammed after complaints about difficult nap time on Instagram

Jill Duggar vented on Instagram again about a rough day with her children. One follower suggested she put them in school and daycare to help alleviate some of the sadness and stress portrayed by the former Counting On star.

In a recent post to social media, Jill Duggar revealed that she had a tough time getting her children down to nap after a morning filled with some yelling and lecturing. This isn’t the first time the young mom talked about struggles with parenting her two young sons.

A follower suggested that Jill Duggar put the older boy in school and send her other son to daycare. She went on to explain that it is okay to not be a stay-at-home mom and even suggested helping her mother raise all of those children may have worn her out. The follower also encouraged her to be happy, and not constantly overwhelmed or sad.

Others came to Jill’s defense, but she decided to also speak up. She revealed that she is content with where she is at in life. Jill and Derick Dillard reevaluate their goals often, and while she may be overwhelmed, it is just a season.

This isn’t the first time Jill Duggar has been called out for her complaints regarding parenting her children on social media. She has been mocked for being on the “struggle bus” before by several followers who laughed at her difficulty dealing with only two children. Jill has been attacked a lot for her posts, but she continues to remain present on social media.

It is a rough time for the former Counting On star. Jill Duggar’s husband has broken his silence about Jim Bob Duggar and the TLC show. Over recent weeks, a lot of information has come to light, putting some pressure on Jill. That coupled with raising two boys at home isn’t easy.

Despite the challenges, Jill Duggar maintains that she is content with where she is in life.