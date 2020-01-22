Jill Duggar shares quote about ‘learning from the past,’ sparking speculation she is throwing shade

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar shared a photo on Instagram that is getting a lot of attention. It is a quote that talks about learning from the past and living in the present.

The last several weeks have been filled with revelations about Jill Duggar and her relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Derick Dillard has been busy letting fans and followers know what is happening behind the scenes, and what caused them to leave Counting On.

A lot has happened over the last five years for Jill Duggar. She was outed as one of the victims Josh Duggar molested, News of that broke in 2015, causing chaos and uncertainty in their lives.

Following that, the Duggar sisters were given a chance to speak about what happened and about the healing that had occurred. The incident happened a decade before being made public, opening old wounds for the women who were abused as children.

Derick Dillard has referred to his wife, Jill Duggar, as an abuse victim in some of the comments he has made about the Duggar family. He decided to allow fans and followers to hear their side of the story where Counting On was concerned, revealing they chose to walk away. Dillard also confirmed that they were not paid for their participation, something that has been heavily discussed in recent weeks.

Amy Duggar King came to the defense of Derick Dillard, cosigning the claims he has made. Jill Duggar has been silent regarding the claims but has stepped up her game by thanking her mother-in-law for helping with the children so that she and Derick can spend alone time together.

The photo shared on Instagram seems to address the recent struggles that Jill Duggar and her family have been dealing with. What happened in the past is over and being in the moment is much more important to the former reality star.