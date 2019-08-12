Jesse Meester issues statement about Darcey Silva and Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Jesse Meester has been talked about quite a bit on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The problem is, he’s not actually appearing on the show and he’s not in a relationship with anyone from it anymore either.

Even though Darcey Silva has moved on with another man, she just can’t seem to keep Jesse’s name out of her mouth. While nothing she has said about him is nice, 90 Day Fiance viewers seem to all agree that Darcey still isn’t over her old boyfriend and probably should have waited before jumping into a new relationship.

Now that two episodes of the latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season have aired and Jesse was mentioned heavily in both of them, he has come out with a statement about his “appearance” on the TLC show.

In his lengthy statement regarding Darcey Silva’s return to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jesse doesn’t name her, but, instead, calls Darcey a “show ex” while claiming that it was she who stalked him, took money from him, and made his life miserable.

“The constant lying to fit her reality is sad,” An excerpt from Jesse Meester’s statement reads. “When you helped someone with her debt, gave her places to stay, opened up a bank account for her to use with her own card, the Greece trip I surprised her with and so much more. Don’t be fooled by somebody being older and automatically paying for things or ‘designer bags.’ Somebody paid for that.”

Jesse also thanked his fans, whom he said alerted him to the fact that Darcey Silva is back on the TLC series and is talking nonstop about him.

Is it possible that Jesse Meester really didn’t know Darcey Silva was back on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days until now? Or that it was she who kept calling him and not the other way around?

It’s no secret that Darcey and Jesse’s relationship was toxic and there’s even proof that both of them played a big part in that. But now that both have moved on, it’s really looking like Jesse is over Darcey and not the other way around.

