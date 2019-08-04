Where is Jesse from 90 Day Fiance now?

90 Day Fiance fans initially met Jesse Meester when he was in a relationship with Darcey Silva on Before the 90 Days. Their relationship was full of drama, which was great for TLC ratings but not great for maintaining their love in the long run.

The things Darcey and Jesse would argue about were always petty like whether or not she was drinking alcohol and how to cut a steak. Does anyone not cut a steak on the bias now after watching them nearly come to blows over it?

Ultimately, Darcey and Jesse split up after quite a bit of screentime and one too many explosive arguments. And while Darcey claims that Jesse reached out to her and even asked for counseling after they split, both have since moved on.

What happened to Jesse from 90 Day Fiance?

It’s hard to tell exactly where Jesse Meester is right now, as he’s jet setting even more now than ever. In fact, the 90 Day Fiance alum posted a gorgeous photo of himself and his new girlfriend just three days ago as they enjoyed the sunset from a suite in Mykonos, Greece.

Just days before that, the Dutch model shared a photo from Valencia, Spain. Just days before that, he was posing from Bodrum, Mugla, which is a province in Turkey.

Jesse has a new girlfriend

Since splitting with Darcey Silva, Jesse has moved on to another blonde. Hofit Golan is an Israeli TV host and socialite who has been linked to Jesse for a few months now. The two are Instagram official and often post photos together as they travel the world.

Hofit even showed up in Jesse’s latest Instagram share from Greece. He tagged her in the photo and she shared a video from the evening as well.

During his time on 90 Day Fiance, many speculated that he was doing the show and dealing with Darcey Silva’s madness in order to gain exposure for his modeling career.

Based on who his new girlfriend is, that could be the case. After all, socialite Hofit Golan can probably do more for Jesse Meester’s social profile than Darcey ever could.

Jesse and Darcey

Despite not starring in the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jesse Meester has been brought up quite a bit. To the point where Darcey’s new man Tom even asked her if they could maybe stop talking about him for a bit.

In the confessional, Darcey took quite a few jabs at Jesse and their “toxic” relationship. Because of that, it’s hard not to wonder how Jesse feels about Darcey’s return to the series that they were on together.

Unfortunately, Jesse seems so unbothered by it all that he hasn’t even acknowledged the return of Before the 90 Days or Darcey and her new boyfriend.