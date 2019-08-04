Darcey Silva returns to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with a new man

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is introducing several new reality stars and a couple of old ones when the TLC hit premieres.

Among them is Darcey Silva, who first appeared on the series with her ex-fiance Jesse Meester and is now returning to share the love she found with a new man, Tom Brooks from the UK.

Tom is a bit different than Jesse in that he is a bit older and closer to Darcey’s age. After all, Tom is 39 years old, whereas Jesse is still only 26 years old compared to Darcey, who is now 44.

And while Darcey had never met Tom in person, she said on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that Tom makes her feel safe and her relationship with Jesse was “toxic.” But will Tom turn out to be everything she had hoped for?

According to Darcey, she’s known Tom for about four years now and met him on Facebook. She revealed that they actually knew each other before she started a relationship with Jesse but that she always wondered what could have been.

Now that Jesse is firmly out of the picture (though not out of her vocabulary since she brings him often way more often than necessary), Darcey is ready to see where this new international love affair might take her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.