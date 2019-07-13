Jenelle Evans could be facing charges for filing a false police report

Jenelle Evans hasn’t been able to stay out of the spotlight recently and for all of the wrong reasons.

And now, the weird stories about Jenelle and what’s going on with the death of her French bulldog, Nugget, are getting even weirder.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Jenelle Evans says that she filed a report that her dog died simply for publicity. But now Jenelle has backtracked, saying that she never did so, but also that she still hasn’t asked David if the dog is dead.

Yeah, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to anyone, so don’t worry if you’re confused.

But now, Jenelle stated on Instagram Live that she might be facing charges for making a false police report. Originally, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office stated that she didn’t meet the criteria for filing a false police report. But now, District Attorney Jon David has been summoned to make a statement, and Jenelle might actually get in some legal trouble for her actions.

“Prosecutors from my office will be meeting with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office next week to review the evidence. I am (unable) to forecast what decisions will be made at that juncture,” the DA said.

Yikes, Jenelle. Sometimes silence is golden.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.