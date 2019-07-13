Jenelle Evans speaks out about Nugget’s death on TMZ, tells her ‘side of the story’

Jenelle Evans has been having a heck of a time trying to set the record straight on her French bulldog, Nugget’s death. And honestly, nothing she’s done has really helped her case even remotely.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office stated that Jenelle reneged on her story, and attempted to tell them that she had made up that her husband, David Eason, killed the dog for publicity.

The former reality star went live on Instagram and spoke to TMZ, trying to clear the air on the story. But it didn’t make a whole lot of sense.

Jenelle danced around the story, telling TMZ that the chief of police called her and wanted to speak to her about the incident. She then stated that after Nugget bit Ensley in the face, David took Nugget outside and that’s where she’s allegedly unsure of his fate.

When point blank asked if Nugget is dead, Jenelle told TMZ she didn’t actually know but confirmed she hadn’t seen him since May 1.

She also told TMZ she couldn’t remember if he David ever testified to the cops that he did kill the dog. But she does stand firm that it wasn’t a PR stunt.

In the end, Jenelle said she couldn’t remember exactly what happened, which is pretty fair. But then she said it would take an hour to explain the entire situation, which seems a bit bizarre. Either you know the dog died or didn’t…so everything in between seems to be…everything in between.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.