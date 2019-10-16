Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, California: Leafy community where Ron Ely’s mansion became scene of homicide

A woman was killed and the murder suspect shot dead at actor Ron Ely’s Hope Ranch property — located in the affluent seaside city of Santa Barbara, north of Los Angeles, California.

It was reported by local TV news affiliate KEYT upon information supplied by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office that local deputies killed a man who was suspected of fatally stabbing a woman at the California home of Tarzan actor Ron Ely.

The woman was later reported by sources to be Ron Ely’s wife Valerie Lundeen, although this has not been officially confirmed.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call about a “family dispute” at the actor’s home on Tuesday night. An elderly woman was confirmed to have died from apparent stab wounds.

A novelist and an actor, Ely, 81, is most famous for cast as the dashing lead character in the 1960’s television series Tarzan, and for playing the title role in Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze.

What is Hope Ranch?

Ron Ely’s House is located in the Hope Ranch area of the city and — as confirmed by police reports — sits in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive in Santa Barbara, California.

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is actively working a possible homicide in the 4100 block of Mariposa in Hope Ranch. PIO is en route. Updates to follow as they become available. — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) October 16, 2019

The property is listed — which was put up for sale in 2015, and is still currently listed for sale — is a five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,355 square foot home.

According to Compass.com, Hope Ranch is an affluent community where CEO’s, celebrities and very wealthy people love to live. They describe the community:

A private residential community nestled between the Santa Ynez mountains and Pacific coastline, this unincorporated suburb of Santa Barbara offers its inhabitants an abundance of recreational activities: there’s an exclusive-access beach, a members-only golf club, tennis courts, picnic grounds, and a network of equestrian trails. Ranch residents also enjoy a high degree of seclusion, as only three roads are public. It’s a palm-lined, peaceful oasis that’s a world all of its own.

According to property records, the estate is owned by Kaitland H Ely and Kirsten C Ely — Ron Ely’s two daughters — and two other residents.

The property is currently listed for sale online at $4,895,000. Realtor Gregg Leach of Village Properties describes it as being “inviting and spacious” with “expansive grounds”, and located on of of Hope Ranch’s “finest and most convenient streets”.

The home is described as having “incredible out door living year round space” with large rooms and every bedroom having its own en-suite bathroom.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

A 20m x 50m swimming pool comes with the property and is decorated with custom tiles. There is also a tennis court and “romantic guest cottage”.