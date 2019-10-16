Valerie Lundeen: Who is Ron Ely’s wife?

Valerie Lundeen, the wife of actor Ron Ely, has been confirmed to be the victim in a homicide at the former Tarzan star’s home.

The murder suspect was shot dead by police after officers were called to the property at Hope Ranch residential community in Santa Barbara, California, over what was described as a “family disturbance”.

Ron Ely was confirmed to be safe and alive following the incident.

Who is Valerie Lundeen?

Lundeen is a former Miss Florida USA, taking the title in 1981. The couple had been married for 35 years and she and Ely had three children together, Kirsten, Kaitland, and Cameron.

Ely was previously married to his first wife Cathy Ely, with whom he tied the knot in 1959 before the couple separated in 1961.

Ely found his biggest success five years later, starring in the 1966 series Tarzan, and continued to be in the limelight throughout the seventies and early 80s.

He and Lundeen tied the knot in 1984 and were often pictured together throughout the 80s and 90s, but she had lived a private life in recent years. She was not herself active on social media but did sometimes feature in photos on her children’s pages, as below in a post by daughter Kirsten from 2016.

You can see a handwritten letter by Valerie here thanking comedienne Phillis Diller for their wedding present, a copy of her Marriage Manual book.

Lundeen and Ely previously lived at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, but the couple sold the property on Casale Road in 1987.

According to Lt. Erik Raney of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, Lundeen was stabbed to death.