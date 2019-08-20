Gina Kirschenheiter RHOC husband’s affair: What happened in their marriage?

Gina Kirschenheiter finally came clean on The Real Housewives of Orange County. When she joined the reality show last year, there were parts of her life that were off-limits. Kirschenheiter often appeared alone with her children because her husband, Matt Kirschenheiter was not able to film.

Last season, The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers watched as Gina Kirschenheiter tried to make excuses for her husband being away and not on camera. She revealed that things with Matt Kirschenheiter weren’t going great and that she had filed for divorce. There was no elaboration and she did admit several times to still being attracted to him.

The ladies on The Real Housewives of Orange County gave Gina Kirschenheiter a hard time about her decision. It was an odd situation, and that was because she wasn’t forthcoming with the truth. Not only was Matt Kirschenheiter not on camera because of his job, but he was also having an affair while on business in Los Angeles.

During a conversation with Emily Simpson on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter came clean to her friend about what happened between her and Matt. He was having an affair and to save her children from public humiliation, she chose to keep the truth hidden. In the confessional, both Simpson and Tamra Judge revealed they knew about the affair but didn’t bring it up to Gina out of respect for her privacy.

Things have progressively gone downhill for Gina Kirschenheiter this year. She attempted to reconcile with Matt Kirschenheiter, but that ended with accusations of abuse and calls to the police. It looks like the two are going to divorce at this point, though neither party has spoken about their situation publicly.

Matt Kirschenheiter and his infidelity are now out in the open and it looks like his marriage to Gina Kirschenheiter is a wrap.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8 on Bravo.