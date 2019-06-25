Gina Kirschenheiter files for order of protection against estranged husband ahead of new RHOC season

The Real Housewives of Orange County is set to debut soon and with it will come a lot of drama. Gina Kirschenheiter was one of the newbies last season and she earned her spot on the roster.

Prior to The Real Housewives of Orange County last season, Gina Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew. Some of the reasons surrounding the marital trouble were discussed and several of Gina’s co-stars urged her to make her marriage work.

Earlier this year, Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested for DUI, something that will play out on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. That isn’t all the legal trouble she is experiencing though.

According to The Blast, Gina was in court yesterday to request an order of protection against her estranged husband, Matthew.

Details surrounding what happened between Gina and Matthew Kirschenheiter aren’t clear right now. He was arrested on Saturday on charges related to domestic violence, but no further information has been made available.

Gina Kirschenheiter recently shared a sweet birthday message to her estranged husband on Instagram where she called him her “person.” This happened earlier this month before the domestic issues erupted. In fact, there were rumors the two would be reconciling following them being spotted together and Gina’s social media post seemed to confirm that.

The outcome of the court hearing is unknown right now. Gina Kirschenheiter recently sold the couple’s home and she is still reportedly going through with the divorce.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return to Bravo in the coming weeks.