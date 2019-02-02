Gina Kirschenheiter arrested for alleged DUI in Orange County

Gina Kirschenheiter may have found herself in some trouble this week. Pic credit: Bravo

Gina Kirschenheiter joined The Real Housewives of Orange County last season and made waves among the ladies. Her mouth got her into a lot of trouble but her bond with fellow newbie Emily Simpson appeared to be quite strong.

The Real Housewives of Orange County focused heavily on Gina and her crumbling marriage. Prior to the show airing, it was revealed that she had filed for divorce from her husband, Matt.

While details surrounding what happened between them were scarce, it was heavily implied that the time spent away at work and Gina raising the kids alone caused tension.

DUI arrest

Viewers know that Gina likes to have a few drinks with the ladies from The Real Housewives of Orange County. A lot of the filming takes place around food and drinks, with plenty of parties being held throughout the season.

A new season is supposed to start filming soon, but ahead of that, Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI. The Real Housewives of Orange County star has a date to appear later this month in front of the court.

Downward spiral

After everything that has happened over the last year, Gina Kirschenheiter has had a lot on her plate. The divorce was filed last March, and it is still dragging out in court. There is a lot of back and forth between the exes, and now, this arrest will likely add fuel to the fire.

It would appear that Gina has owned up to what happened with a statement about her actions. There is some concern about whether this will affect her decision to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County during the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, it is unknown what Gina Kirschenheiter plans to do moving forward. With everything happening in Orange County right now, the reality star will likely lay low in the days leading up to her court appearance.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return later this year.