Gina Kirschenheiter resolves warrant following improperly filed paperwork

Gina Kirschenheiter hasn’t had a good start to 2019. Earlier this year, she was pulled over and charged with a DUI. Just two days ago, she had a warrant issued for her arrest for failing to appear in court in connection with the driving under the influence charge.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is currently in the clear and no longer a wanted woman in the OC. Gina Kirschenheiter’s warrant was a misunderstanding following some improperly filed paperwork.

What is next for Gina Kirschenheiter?

Currently, Gina Kirschenheiter is filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Some photos have been shared online of the cast as they get back into bringing the drama to the small screen.

There is speculation that the legal issues Gina Kirschenheiter is facing will be a part of the show. The timing lines up with the arrest and the beginning of filming. Several of her co-stars reached out to her following the DUI, and since then, it looks like the majority of the women have been getting along.

When will Gina Kirschenheiter return to face the consequences of her actions?

As far as the DUI case goes, Gina Kirschenheiter is due back in court in April. She had asked that the case would be postponed until then, which is where the miscommunication came in and why the warrant for her arrest was issued.

She will have to appear in front of the judge on April 16. It is unclear what she will have to do to handle the situation. Gina Kirschenheiter issued an apology following the arrest but has remained quiet on it for the most part.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return to Bravo this summer.