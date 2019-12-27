Evelin Villegas reponds to Laura Jallali: Denies cheating claims, threatens legal action

Just days after Laura Jallali spoke her truth, Evelin Villegas is hitting back against claims that she and Corey Rathgeber have been married for years and that they have been cheating on each other.

The first thing that Evelin said in her seven-page message shared to her Instagram Stories was “I told u.” After airing out Laura for nearly 45 minutes in a recent Instagram Live session with 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, Evelin knew Laura would be telling her truth.

We all knew Laura would have something to say after the Live. After all, she warned us that it was coming.

Evelin’s second point was to deny Laura’s claims that she was cheating on Corey with the man seen in several photos that were shared. Instead, Evelin claimed that it was “a bet” and “a joke.”

Then, Evelin went further to say that there’s “nothing wrong with a girl having male friends.” She says that she gets along better with men since most of them are surfers, like her, then adds that she doesn’t have the same issues with men as women adding this zinger, “I don’t have those jealous issues that girls have with me.”

Evelin then shamed Laura for dropping her tea on Christmas day and “trying to ruin somebody else life” when she was “the only person who could help you.”

According to Evelin, Laura and her friend are “drunk and high every day.” The Other Way star claims that Laura buys bottles of booze and then finishes drinking them that same day. Aladin shared similar stories about Laura’s drinking.

And when it comes to claims that Evelin and Corey’s storyline are fake, she said that is false. She also denied being married to Corey before filming, only hinting that if 90 Day Fiance viewers wanted to know if she and Corey are married now, they must keep watching.

Note that Laura claimed that Evelin and Corey are not filming Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and instead, it’s a “Where Are They Now” update that will air in the spring.

Evelin also explained that, in her country, you can’t just “go online and try to destroy someone.” That said, she plans to start legal proceedings against Laura. Then she warned, “If she wants to live in Ecuador she needs to learn to live by the rules.”

It sounds like Laura may be on her way out of Ecuador if Evelin has anything to say about it.

Possibly Raul too, since his name came up in the mudslinging. Laura claims that Raul has a longtime girlfriend, something Evelin denied knowing anything about. What she did say is that Raul is an old fling and a ladies man. He’s had several women.

And when it comes to Laura’s friends, Evelin says “that chef and crap guy” isn’t trustworthy either. She claims that he’s just as bad as Laura — always drinking and using people. Evelin even claims that he was using Laura and she knows it but that right now she needs an ally.

She also said she will be starting the legal process against Laura’s friend, whom she accused of being jealous of her because he just wants the little bit of fame that she has.

Evelin said that Laura’s Christmas Day attack didn’t ruin her night because she knew it was coming. She also asked her followers to help report Laura’s pages because “they are not mentally stable and itll be a favor if we stop them from all the social media world.”

Before pleading again with 90 Day Fiance fans to report Laura, Evelin made it clear that this is all she plans to say about the feud with her former The Other Way cast member. Instead of continuing the back and forth, Corey’s partner claims that she will sit back like the rest of us and watch Laura and her friend “destroy each other.”

Then, she admitted that, because of contracts, Evelin can’t even say everything that she would like to say. In fact, she’s probably going to hear from the powers that be for saying this much but, understandably, it is very hard to sit back and not say anything at all.

It’s not really clear what grounds Evelin thinks that Laura’s Instagram account is reportable on, but she is urging her followers to report Laura and even created a hashtag for it.

While Evelin says that she’s done talking about the drama with Laura after this latest clap back, it’s probably safe to say that it still isn’t over. After all, Evelin promised receipts and while Laura had a whole lot of pictures, none of what Evelin said contained any actual receipts or proof.