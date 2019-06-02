Eminem is not dead from a car crash, rapper targeted by viral death hoax

Eminem is the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax trend sweeping social media.

The 46-year-old rapper did not die in a car crash as many fake news outlets claimed on Facebook. Many users report seeing articles with a fake CNN logo. This was used to make the fake news claiming the Lucky You rapper is dead appear legitimate.

Eminem fans took to Twitter to tweet their condolences while others were angry at being tricked by the death hoax.

i cant believe eminem is dead — sabrosa bot (@gIassbreaks) June 1, 2019

yooooo i can’t believe Eminem is dead bro…😓 RIP — brett🍒 (@CherryBrett) June 2, 2019

I just saw a fake post about Eminem dying in a car crash and oh my fuck my heart. Literally gonna be fucking binging his music these next few days, fuck me. Can’t even imagine. — I am fucking massive (@cbatbhfuckthat) June 1, 2019

@Eminem been seeing a lot of articles saying you’ve died in a car crash please tell me this ain’t true — Nicolas Thompson (@N1ck_th0mpson) June 2, 2019

This isn’t the first time Eminem has “died” as a result of a hoax. The Detriot rapper was subject to a viral story in 2000 claiming that he was killed in a car crash following the release of The Marshall Mathers LP.

Eminem is alive and there are no legitimate reports that he passed away. The reclusive rapper does not update his social media frequently. His last Instagram update is a video celebrating the 10th anniversary of his album Relapse. Last month, Eminem was featured on Logic’s song Homicide.

Eminem’s 2019 Rapture tour has added only a few days with his last performance coming on March 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand.

2018 was a great year for Eminem who scored his tenth consecutive number-one album with Kamikaze. With little coming in the way of touring, it is possible that Eminem is working on new music.

Eminem joins Bill Nye, Sylvester Stallone, Henry Winkler, and many others as celebrity death hoax victims.