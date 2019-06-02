Home > People

Eminem is not dead from a car crash, rapper targeted by viral death hoax

2nd June 2019 3:47 AM ET
Rap legend Eminem did not die in a car crash. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Eminem is the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax trend sweeping social media.

The 46-year-old rapper did not die in a car crash as many fake news outlets claimed on Facebook. Many users report seeing articles with a fake CNN logo. This was used to make the fake news claiming the Lucky You rapper is dead appear legitimate.

Eminem fans took to Twitter to tweet their condolences while others were angry at being tricked by the death hoax.

This isn’t the first time Eminem has “died” as a result of a hoax. The Detriot rapper was subject to a viral story in 2000 claiming that he was killed in a car crash following the release of The Marshall Mathers LP.

Eminem is alive and there are no legitimate reports that he passed away. The reclusive rapper does not update his social media frequently. His last Instagram update is a video celebrating the 10th anniversary of his album Relapse. Last month, Eminem was featured on Logic’s song Homicide.

Eminem’s 2019 Rapture tour has added only a few days with his last performance coming on March 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand.

2018 was a great year for Eminem who scored his tenth consecutive number-one album with Kamikaze. With little coming in the way of touring, it is possible that Eminem is working on new music.

Eminem joins Bill Nye, Sylvester Stallone, Henry Winkler, and many others as celebrity death hoax victims.

