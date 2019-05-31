Is Henry Winkler dead? Death hoax resurfaces leaving fans worried

American actor Henry Winkler, best known for playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in Happy Days, is subject to another death hoax. Earlier this year in February, Monsters and Critics debunked the viral hoax that claimed that the Fonz actor passed away.

The hoax is spread primarily on social media and got many reactions.

@ScottBaio please tell me it’s a hoax that Henry Winkler is dead? I love him & his new show. — maureen geiger (@maureengeiger11) May 31, 2019

My Google search showed he’s still around. Thank goodness. I was ready to cry! — Vivi Parish 🐶🐾 (@ViviParish) May 31, 2019

Fake news sucks. Somebody just told me Henry Winkler died and I'm pretty sure it's a hoax. — OK Computer (@OKComputer23) May 31, 2019

The hoax website Conservativetears.com is responsible for spreading the fake news. It is the same source as the initial death hoax that claimed the 73-year-old actor passed away in February.

As the name suggests, the hoax website is a political satire that targets American conservatives.

Winkler is not a Trump supporter, and they likely targeted him due to the connection to his former Happy Days co-star Scott Baio, who is a vocal Trump supporter.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during a 2017 interview, Winkler revealed he and his Happy Days co-star don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to politics.

“I completely disagree with his politics,” Winkler said. “And I will not say anything. I will not criticize him because … he truly believes [in those politics], and he is my son.”

The hoax website uses several Twitter and Facebook accounts to share a link to the fake story in an attempt to get into the trending news section.

Henry Winkler is alive and currently stars in HBO series Barry.