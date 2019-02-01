Is Henry Winkler dead? Nope, the Fonz didn’t die it’s just a hoax

Henry Winkler is not dead and recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Henry Winkler, best known for portraying The Fonz, has become the victim of a celebrity death hoax.

The rumor he was dead started spreading on Twitter and Facebook last night with both real and bot accounts sharing a satirical article about his “passing”.

The 73-year-old actor is not dead and is active on his social media accounts.

The fake story came from a satirical website called Conservative Tears, which claims that the actor died in his home.

The website routinely shares fake satirical news. The story brands the actor a supporter of President Donald Trump and a gun-lover, neither things he is known for. The article appears to have been written in an effort to go viral on social media.

Some fans were lured in by the headline that appeared on social media, with many leaving their condolences, while others were wise to the hoax.

God Henry Winkler passed away today saw https://t.co/2MVc7p7YeT Iola car show this summer RIP you were a great guy! — Joey Rada IV (@joeyRada) February 1, 2019

So glad you just posted something, I hate fake news outlets. I just read you died today.. Congrats on the childrens books! — Michelle Bell (@bellchellebell) January 31, 2019

Winkler was the target of another death hoax in September 2018 in a bizarre report which claimed The Fonz actor left half of his estate to Trump’s 2020 Presidential campaign.

Winkler has not released a statement in regard to the fake news report claiming that he died. The American actor is currently promoting his children’s book and spoke about his struggles with dyslexia in a recent interview.

Henry Winkler is married and has two children. He is the godfather of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

Winkler recently starred in Adam Sandler movie Sandy Wexler and is currently on HBO series Barry where he portrays Gene Cousineau.