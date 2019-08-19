Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia: Who is The Rock’s ex-wife?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got married on Sunday. Johnson married Lauren Hashian after the two dated for the last 12 years. This is Johnson’s second wife, following Dany Garcia.

The Rock met Hashian while he was filming the movie The Game Plan and the two began dating in 2007.

Johnson and Hashian already have two children together, Jasmine (age 3) and Tiana (16 months).

Johnson also has a daughter named Simone, 18, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, a woman he remains close to. As a matter of fact, she worked as his business manager, produced several of his movies, and is married to his personal trainer.

Here is everything you need to know about Dwayne Johnson’s ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Who is Dany Garcia?

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia were married from 1997 until 2008. This means Johnson began dating his new wife the year before he divorced his ex-wife.

However, that was just logistics as the two remain very close friends 11 years after their divorce was finalized. Dwayne and Dany actually said their split was amicable in 2007, the year before the divorce.

Garcia worked as Johnson’s business manager, starting the position the year of their divorce. As a matter of fact, four years after their divorce, Garcia co-founded the production company Seven Bucks Productions.

Seven Bucks Productions produced movies such as Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage, Skyscraper, Fighting with My Family, and Hobbs & Shaw — all starring Dwayne Johnson.

Dany Garcia is also married to Dave Rienzi, who also happens to be Dwayne Johnson’s personal trainer. That is one heck of a tangled family tree there.

Garcia also has worked a lot on the television and internet streaming side of Hollywood. She produced a web series with Logan Paul called Logan Paul Summer Saga. She also worked on TV shows like The Titan Games, which saw Johnson as the host, and the HBO series Ballers, which returns this month for its fifth season.