Brooke Valentine baby: Marcus Black reveals LHH star was pregnant in Mother’s Day tribute

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood’s favorite on/off couple Marcus Black and Brooke Valentine had a baby. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, there were rumors that Brooke Valentine was pregnant.

Marcus Black confirmed in a Mother’s Day tribute post that the rumors were true and that the couple had a baby.

In the Instagram post, which you can view below, Marcus Black implies that he is making the revelations about the baby news without Brook Valentine’s consent.

“I went back and forth all day on whether or not I was gon post this but I mean… it’s Mother’s Day babe. I just can’t let the day end without publicly thanking you for our princess, I thank God for you and I’m excited about this new journey.”

The Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star continued: “Through all the ups and downs, high-risk appointments, hospital stays and life’s uncertainties you stayed solid. You’ve always been ten toes down. I never had to question where you stood in my life. My plan is to multiply your investment in my purpose. I love you without conditions my ni**a… Happy Mother’s Day.”

Brooke Valentine initially continued to share photos to her over 900,000 Instagram fans while hiding her pregnancy, sharing numerous selfies and updates without revealing when she gave birth.

However, she later revealed the news was true on her own Instagram, in a Story which showed the same photo of the pair with their baby in a stroller along with the headline ‘Emotional roller coaster’. She added in a message to fans, “Thank you all for your support and respect for privacy. When it comes to my kids I’m just a bit old fashion. Love y’all.”

Another photo on Black’s initial post shows him carrying their new-born baby but the gender of the child is unclear from the photo.

Brooke Valentine appeared in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood with Marcus Black in its fourth season and she was promoted to a regular in its fifth season, which aired last year.

Brooke and Marcus had an on/off relationship on the reality show but ultimately got back together. The couple were set to get married in Season 5 of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood but decided not to rush the wedding.

It is unclear at this point whether the couple and their new family will appear on Season 6 of the long-running VH1 series.