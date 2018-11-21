Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Brooke Valentine pregnant, Marcus Brown the father?

Part two of the Season 5 Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reunion played out on VH1 just days ago including Brooke Valentine’s drama with Marcus Black — but they didn’t mention plans to become parents during the show.

The very next day, a report claimed that Brooke is pregnant in more shocking news after a season of Brooke bombshells that had Love & Hip Hop fans’ jaws on the floor.

At the moment, we’re still filing this under LHHH rumors because Brooke hasn’t confirmed anything and neither has Marcus. There’s also no visible proof that Brooke has a bun in the oven after a thorough examination of all her social media photos.

What we’ve got is a source telling The Jasmine Brand that Brooke Valentine is pregnant, although even they are calling it speculation. You can be sure that we’re keeping a close eye on Brooke’s belly for any signs of a Marcus Jr, and to be honest she’s looking pretty amazing.

If Brooke is in fact pregnant with Marcus Black’s child, this is actually pretty exciting!

For starters, Marcus made it clear during the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reunion that he and Brooke are solid and they’re still engaged for real.

A Brooke and Marcus baby also gives both of them a much better chance of returning for Season 6. There are already some LHHH reports circulating about the upcoming season and the huge shake-ups that are coming via production changes.

Right now, Season 5 breakout stars like Brooke Valentine and Apple Watts need a solid storyline in order to get picked back up for the next season. And let’s be clear, we want them back next season!