Blue Ivy singing on Homecoming proves vocals are in the genes, according to Twitter

Twitters fans went into a frenzy of excitement yesterday after seeing Blue Ivy — Beyonce and Jay Z’s seven-year-old daughter — performing the hymn Lift Every Voice and Sing in her mom’s new Netflix documentary Homecoming.

Blue Ivy appears to be following in the footsteps of her superstar mom and is turning out to be a breakout star of Beyonce’s documentary, as well as her new accompanying live album which also features the recording of Blue Ivy singing.

According to many Twitter fans, the youngster’s performance proves that Beyonce is not the only member of the family with singing talents.

Impressed with her performance in the documentary, Beyonce praises her daughter at the end of her track, saying “Beautiful job, you sound so pretty!” Blue Ivy is then shown responding to her mother’s praise, saying, “I want to do it again! I want to do it again. It feels good.”

“You want to do it again? You’re like mummy…,” Beyonce answers, smiling indulgently.

Fans on Twitter can’t help but agree with Beyonce’s assessment that her daughter is just “like mummy”. The consensus among fans seems to be that Blue Ivy’s performance on Homecoming proves singing is in the genes.

Blue Ivy singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” 💙🤧 #HOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/01xHKMgoYa — Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) April 17, 2019

😭 listening to Blue Ivy signing on #BeyoncéHomecoming album she is clearly a young star in the making! pic.twitter.com/48yJaX1aWQ — Sarah V (@Sesh85) April 17, 2019

Having blue sing and saying she wants to do it again the world ain't ready for miss blue ivy #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/czUcxKv6kc — beyhiveforall (@beyhiveforall) April 17, 2019

Petition to replace the National Anthem with Blue Ivy singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) April 17, 2019

I’m officially apart of the Ivy League (Blue Ivy’s stans) #Homecoming — Jean Paul ✨ (@justjeanpauI) April 17, 2019

Blue Ivy singing with Beyoncé whispering her the words is the cutest scene ever i swear #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/Nq2MqZe5Un — ‏ً (@SLUTYONCE) April 17, 2019

What is the blue ivy hive called? — 🇩🇴CAR-dee-AYE🇩🇴 (@cardeaframez) April 17, 2019

if hearing Blue Ivy sing "Life Every Voice and Sing" made me tear up, I can only imagine how @crissles is doing. Lawd that took me out! — lyndonwalker (@jlmwthegreat) April 17, 2019

When Blue Ivy threw in a lil run on Lift Every Voice #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/ywKcWWawe1 — stop blaming people for their own oppression (@tdouble_u) April 17, 2019

IS THIS BLUE IVY DOING THE SAME RUNS HER MOTHER DID IN LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING????!?!?!??!?! — the human weighted blanket (@young_ennui) April 17, 2019

Give Blue Ivy her Grammy now. — Brooké (@thestoryBrooke) April 17, 2019

You girls can hang it up. Blue Ivy is en route and she packed her vocals💙 — Kennedy Vaughn (@himynameiskennn) April 17, 2019

THIS IS THE CUTEST SHIT IVE HEARD IN MY ENTIRE LIFE #BeyonceHomecoming

#NowPlaying "Lift Every Voice and Sing (Blue's Version – Homecoming Live)" by Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé on @TIDAL https://t.co/hkkrgygapA — Arya Stark (@bergs____) April 17, 2019

Blue Ivy singing Lift Every Voice and Sing then saying she wanted to do it again. pic.twitter.com/bb3N8WMryA — a fleeting afterthought (@blackismy) April 17, 2019

So much Beyonce to take in, how the heck am I supposed to function at work?! And not to mention thee BLUE IVY CARTER hitting them notes on Lift every voice and sing. My heart, my wig pic.twitter.com/jP6eSzu0g4 — tira-mi-too (@BlytheRenae) April 17, 2019

Blue Ivy is going to be something else. The seeds are planted — ✨Victory Lap ✨ (@Wisdom_98) April 17, 2019

Blue Ivy singing 😭😭😭 “I wanna do it again! It feels good” #homecoming pic.twitter.com/jXJI9PJayE — 🌻𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖏𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖆 (@latinasmoak) April 17, 2019

Beyoncé birthed another Beyoncé. Blue Ivy is up next. pic.twitter.com/dm4LugfdBM — 🥀𝙉𝘼𝘿𝙄𝘼🥀 (@DaScorpioQueen) April 17, 2019

#BlueIvy runnin’ thangs! Even Jay scared to look her in the eyes 🤣💙 #HEIRTOTHETHRONE pic.twitter.com/1pdeQRKINn — Dominique Savage (@IAMDSAVAGE) April 17, 2019

blue ivy carter!! go OFF sweetie pic.twitter.com/703D34b5TQ — HΘMΣCΘMING ☾ (@ehatchin) April 17, 2019

This is not the first time that Blue Ivy has been a part of her parents’ work. She is also featured crying at only a few days old in Jay Z’s song Glory.

Beyonce sprang a surprise on her fans on Wednesday, when she released her latest 40-track album Homecoming: The Live Album on the same day as the release of her Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce, which follows her headlining performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Homecoming; The Live Album features the songs Beyonce performed at 2018 Coachella, with two new bonus tracks Before I Let Go and I Been On.