Blue Ivy singing on Homecoming proves vocals are in the genes, according to Twitter

18th April 2019 9:45 AM ET
Beyonce singing on Homecoming
Blue Ivy singing on Homecoming: A film by Beyonce. Pic credit: Netflix

Twitters fans went into a frenzy of excitement yesterday after seeing Blue Ivy — Beyonce and Jay Z’s seven-year-old daughter — performing the hymn Lift Every Voice and Sing in her mom’s new Netflix documentary Homecoming.

Blue Ivy appears to be following in the footsteps of her superstar mom and is turning out to be a breakout star of Beyonce’s documentary, as well as her new accompanying live album which also features the recording of Blue Ivy singing.

According to many Twitter fans, the youngster’s performance proves that Beyonce is not the only member of the family with singing talents.

Impressed with her performance in the documentary, Beyonce praises her daughter at the end of her track, saying “Beautiful job, you sound so pretty!” Blue Ivy is then shown responding to her mother’s praise, saying, “I want to do it again! I want to do it again. It feels good.”

“You want to do it again? You’re like mummy…,” Beyonce answers, smiling indulgently.

Fans on Twitter can’t help but agree with Beyonce’s assessment that her daughter is just “like mummy”. The consensus among fans seems to be that Blue Ivy’s performance on Homecoming proves singing is in the genes.

This is not the first time that Blue Ivy has been a part of her parents’ work. She is also featured crying at only a few days old in Jay Z’s song Glory.

Beyonce sprang a surprise on her fans on Wednesday, when she released her latest 40-track album Homecoming: The Live Album on the same day as the release of her Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce, which follows her headlining performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Homecoming; The Live Album features the songs Beyonce performed at 2018 Coachella, with two new bonus tracks Before I Let Go and I Been On.

