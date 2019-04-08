Beyonce’s Homecoming on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and what we know about Coachella 2018 film

Netflix has announced the release date for Beyonce’s upcoming concert film Homecoming and fans are rejoicing. The streaming giant took to social media on Sunday to announce the premiere date for the new documentary film which follows Beyonce’s headlining performance at Coachella 2018.

Netflix posted a yellow teaser image with the title of the upcoming documentary film, Homecoming, and the release date, April 17.

Homecoming will follow Beyonce’s historic performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The yellow color of the teaser image is a nod to the yellow costume Beyonce wore during one of her performances at Coachella 2018.

Beyonce’s performance at Coachella 2018 made her the first African American woman to headline Coachella.

According to a description by Netflix:

Homecoming presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities. Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.

Beyoncé: Tweet it the week before with no caption or context Netflix: but how will they know Beyoncé: They’ll know. — #BEYONCEHOMECOMING (@theyoncehub) April 7, 2019

In 2018, Beyonce launched a scholarship program, the Homecoming Scholars Award Program, for historically black colleges and universities, and her yellow outfit at Coachella 2018 was a tribute to the educational institutions.

Netflix’s announcement comes after Us Weekly reported last week that Beyonce had teamed up with the streaming service for a documentary special which will feature her historic performances at Coachella. The report also revealed that Beyonce has a number of projects in the pipeline, including new tracks for a “deluxe album” containing some of her old songs.

Meanwhile, Beyonce fans are also looking forward to the July 19 release of Disney’s The Lion King in which Beyonce voices Nala.

Homecoming premieres April 17, 2019, on Netflix.