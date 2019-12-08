Blake Abelard from 90 Day Fiance pays tribute to ‘client/friend’ Juice Wrld

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Blake Abelard from 90 Day Fiance is a hip hop artist and producer with many friends and clients in the industry including Lucid Dreams rapper Juice Wrld, who died on Sunday in Chicago.

After learning of Juice Wrld’s death, Blake shared his sadness on social media, posting a tribute to the late artist whom he called both a client and friend.

“I don’t want to believe this. I just woke up to some news I didn’t want to hear,” Blake wrote on a message in his Instagram stories. “A client/friend of mine passed away this morning. I took this pic of him before a lot of ppl knew who he was.”

“I DIDNT even know who he was yet, but I saw something in him,” Blake continued. “Jarrod was always nice and humble.”

The rest of Blake aka Hollow Brooks’ message can be seen below as well as a photo of Blake taking a photo of Juice Wrld.

What happened to Juice Wlrd?

News of Juice Wrld’s death shook the hip hop community on Sunday when it was learned that the rapper best known for his song Lucid Dreams had died after landing at the Chicago Midway Airport.

Juice Wrld’s cause of death still has not been made available. Monsters & Critics previously reported that the hip hop artist whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins suffered a medical emergency, which has been reported to have been a seizure after his flight landed in Chicago.

He was said to still be alert when transported by Chicago Fire to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Upon learning of his death, many Juice Wrld fans have pointed out the prophetic nature of one of his lyrics released in 2018. The song Legends from the Too Soon EP was recorded in the memory of the deaths of XXXTentacion and Lil Peep. The lyric that has everyone talking said, “What’s the 27 club? We ain’t making it past 21.”