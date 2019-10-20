Ashley Martson admits to reconciling with Jay Smith but they already broke up

After trying to convince 90 Day Fiance fans that they weren’t getting back together, then telling them “never say never,” Ashley Martson is now admitting that she and Jay Smith did reconcile their relationship recently only to break up again.

Now Ashley, who has changed her last name to Smith on Instagram, says that she and Jay have already called it quits… for at least the third time since getting married last year.

According to In Touch, Ashley revealed that she and Jay were “talking” again. The 90 Day Fiance star said that she and her much-younger Jamaican husband decided to give their marriage another shot over the summer. But we have to wonder just when that could have happened since he spent the entire month of July locked up.

Initially, Jay Smith was taken into custody for violating Ashley’s PFA order when he posted about her on social media. Then, because of his immigration status, he was transferred to ICE custody and held for nearly a month.

In an interview with Domenick Nati, Ashley admitted that she could just walk right in and get Jay out of jail but that she wasn’t going to do that. Then, magically, he was out of jail the very next day, presumably bonded out by his own manager.

“I know that I only have myself to blame for the situation I’m in again. It’s no one’s fault but my own. I can safely say I am, once and for all, done with Jay,” Ashley told In Touch, regarding their most recent breakup.

She claims that the end of the relationship came this time around after another woman accused Jay Smith of getting her pregnant. According to the report, Jay denies that the child is his and plans to take a DNA test to prove just that.

It sounds like a story we’ve heard before, as in earlier this year. However, Ashley says this time, she won’t take him back.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

This is interesting considering both Jay and Ashley kept their rekindled relationship a huge secret and Ashley even denied that they were together again until they split up. So why even tell the world after the fact?