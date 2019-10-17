Ashley Martson says ‘never say never’ on Jay Smith marriage, wants to do more reality TV

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are talking again. The 90 Day Fiance alum already admitted that she dropped the PFA against Jay after the two were spotted at the same party last month. And now, Ashley is hinting that her marriage to Jay might not even be over.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Ashley was asked about her marriage. The question was “Do you see yourself making your marriage work in the future?”

Are Ashley and Jay getting back together?

And while Ashley made it clear that she still harbors some serious trust issues, even she isn’t sure if she really wants to walk away from her marriage to Jay Smith.

“Once trust is destroyed, I really don’t know how to come back from that. I guess there is a way but I’m unsure,” Ashley wrote. “Never say never I’m told.”

Ashley and Jay’s relationship has been full of ups and downs since their time on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. She filed for divorce twice already after he was caught creeping on dating apps and then was accused on Happily Ever After? of cheating on Ashley with a girl in the barbershop bathroom.

Even after their split, Ashley and Jay were still going back and forth to the point where she took out a PFA, which he quickly violated. That landed Jay in jail, and then, as he was about to get released, he was taken into ICE custody and held for nearly a month before being bailed out.

Now that Ashley and Jay are in communication again, it looks like she’s warming up to the idea of getting back together. After all, “never say never” makes it sound like she’s been giving her marriage to Jay some serious thought. Will Ashley really give him yet another chance, though?

Is it all for TV?

During that same Q&A session, Ashley was asked if she’d ever consider doing more TV. Of course, she said yes. So now we can’t help but wonder if she’d do another season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? so that TLC viewers can see what’s going on with her and Jay if they do decide to reconcile.