Artem Chigvintsev: Who is Nikki Bella’s baby daddy?

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella’s baby daddy, took to Instagram yesterday to share the first image of his baby.

He shared the image with his Instagram fans after Nikki and her twin sister Brie, 36, announced they were both expecting and due “a week and a half apart.”

“We are so excited,” Chigvintsev, 37, announced joyfully to his more than 595k followers on Instagram. He posted the message, “I’m going to be a dad!”

He also posted a sonogram image of their baby.

Nikki also took to her Instagram account to share the good news with her 8.8 million followers.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life.”

Brie had earlier shared the news with her 7.3 million followers.

“We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!!”

Artem and Nikki announced their engagement earlier in the month

The news that Artem and Nikki are expecting their first child comes soon after they got engaged. Nikki announced their engagement earlier in the month.

She took to Instagram to post a photo of her engagement ring and revealed that Artem proposed to her in France in November.

The couple is now expecting their first baby, although it will be Brie’s second child with her husband Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan on WWE). Brie and Bryan welcomed their first child in May 2017.

Brie said that contrary to what many people might think, she and her twin sister Nikki did not plan to get pregnant at the same time.

Nikki was previously engaged to wrestler and actor John Cena. The couple split in July 2018.

Who is Artem Chigvintsev?

Artem Chigvintsev is a professional dancer born on June 12, 1982, in Izhevsk, Russia. He took an interest in dancing early in life and began taking classes when he was only 13.

He continued pursuing his interest in dancing after his family moved to Germany, Italy, and England.

He later moved to the U.S., where he met his former dancing partner Giselle Peacock whom he married in 2004.

He first competed in Season 1 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2005. He also appeared on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2010. He won Season 8 (his first season on the show) with actress Kara Tointon.

He also appeared on ABC’s hit show Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) from 2014 to 2018. Hi partners on DWTS included Patti LaBelle, Mischa Barton, and his fiancee Nikki Bella in 2017, according to Hollywood Life.

Artem and Nikki met while filming Dancing With The Stars Season 25 in 2017. Nikki was engaged to WWE star John Cena at the time. Nikki and John Cena later called off their engagement in 2018.

Chigvintsev was married to former dancing partner Giselle Peacock (2004-2005), but they split after only a year of marriage. He dated Strictly Come Dancing partner, actress Kara Tointon from 2010-2014.

Artem also dated DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba in 2006.

He appeared in a Pussycat Dolls video Hush Hush; Hush Hush, in 2009 (see below).

He also appeared as Dmitry on one episode of The O.C. and in the music drama Shine, according to his IMDb page.